Vigil held at park in honor of two men fatally shot in Jamaica Plain

The mourners lit candles, listened to music, and spoke softly to each other during the vigil that started at 5:30 p.m. and lasted about an hour. They declined to speak to a reporter, saying they were too upset to talk.

They stood quietly around tall candles, flowers, and balloons placed on the basketball court at Mozart Street Playground in honor of Christian Green, 32, of New Bedford, and Jose M. Martinez, 34, of Boston.

Just steps from where two men were fatally shot earlier this week, a group of about 15 friends gathered Wednesday evening at a Jamaica Plain park to remember them.

The memorial was the second established for Green and Martinez, who became the city’s 19th and 20th homicide victims this year. The first was set up at the corner of Mozart and Bolster streets, near where the pair were shot just before 10 p.m. Monday.

There were no arrests made in connection with the shooting as of Wednesday night, said David Estrada, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department. The shooting remains under investigation, he said.

The vigil was a somber contrast to the sight of families gathered at the park. Kids played on slides and cooled off under the water spray next to the basketball court. The sound of cars driving by and bouncing basketballs filled the air.

Stephanie Davis, 58, who was sitting at a table in the park, said she attends church nearby. Davis said she feels as if there have been more shootings than when she was growing up in Roxbury and Brookline.

Despite the violence, Davis said she still feels safe in the neighborhood.

“Obviously people are here with their children,” she said, referring to the nearly dozen children in the playground. “I have no qualms being out late at night.”

“This is a nice neighborhood,” she added. “The incidents are relatively rare, but one is too many.”

