Water main break closes part of Route 16 in Chelsea

Authorities closed four westbound lanes on Route 16 in Chelsea due to complications crews experienced as they were repairing a water main Wednesday afternoon, State Police said.

Road crews initially closed three lanes at about 4:15 p.m. as they were making repairs to the water main between Garfield and Washington, State Police said in a press release. The fourth lane was later closed after crews “encountered unforeseen and unavoidable complications.”

Crews also closed the ramp from Route 1 southbound to Route 16 westbound, according to the release.