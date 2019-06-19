Whitey Bulger’s girlfriend Catherine Greig returns to Mass. to go to halfway house

After Greig exited the plane at Logan she got into a waiting unmarked Bronco, according to a witness at the scene. The Bronco then drove away to the Ted Williams Tunnel.

Greig’s plane arrived at Logan International Airport shortly before 9:14 a.m. She flew alone on a JetBlue flight from Minneapolis. She had served part of her prison term in Minnesota.

Catherine Greig , the longtime girlfriend of deceased South Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger, arrived in Boston on Wednesday morning before heading to a halfway house in Massachusetts to finish her time in federal custody.

Her sister, Margaret McCusker, said in a brief phone interview that it was “wonderful” to know Greig had come home.

“It’s been far too long,” McCusker said.

It wasn’t immediately clear which halfway house Greig will stay at.

Kevin J. Reddington, a lawyer for Greig, said earlier this month that his client was slated to be moved to a facility in Barnstable County.

Reddington didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Wednesday.

In 2012, Greig was sentenced to eight years in prison for helping Bulger evade capture for more than 16 years. In 2016, a federal judge sentenced Greig to 21 months behind bars for contempt of court.

Bulger, a notorious crime boss, was convicted in 2013 of participating in 11 slayings while running a sprawling criminal organization in Boston from the 1970s through the 1990s. He was killed in federal prison in October.

Reddington said earlier this month that prison authorities typically place someone in a halfway house “near the vicinity where they intend to relocate once they’re released from custody.”

“She can’t wait to come home, live in Quincy with her sister, and be left alone and get out of the limelight,” he said over the phone.

Reached earlier this month, McCusker, said she was happy Greig would soon be released from prison.

“Absolutely,” she said during a brief phone interview. “It’s long overdue.”

Greig, 68, is scheduled to complete her sentence in July 2020, according to the US Bureau of Prisons website.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.