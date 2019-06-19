17-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in Waltham crash
A 17-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after his motorcycle collided with a car in Waltham Wednesday evening, police said.
The boy, who is from Waltham , was driving near 557 Main St. when the crash occurred at about 5:25 p.m., Waltham police said in a press release.
He was taken to Newton Wellesley Hospital and then transferred to a Boston hospital.
His condition was not known later Wednesday night.
The driver of the car, a 52-year-old woman from Roslindale, was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries, police said.
The crash is under investigation.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com
Advertisement