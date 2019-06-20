Beverly man pleads guilty to sending threatening letters to OKCupid CEO

The letters began “on or about” Sept. 12, 2017, prosecutors said. They were all addressed to OKCupid’s CEO.

Liam MacLeod, 47, pleaded guilty to two counts of mailing threatening communications and two counts of conveying false information and hoaxes, the U.S. district attorney’s office said in a statement. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 18.

A Beverly man pleaded guilty Thursday to sending threatening letters to OKCupid’s corporate headquarters in Dallas, officials said.

The first letter contained a threatening message and a white powder, according to the statement.

“Ban me will ya . . .Welcome to the wonderful world of ANTHRAX,” the letter read.

The letters, all of which contained threatening messages and suspicious suspects, continued until December 2017, prosecutors said.

None of the substances he sent contained hazardous materials, prosecutors said.

MacLeod faces up to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000, according to the statement.

