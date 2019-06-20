Boston police to add additional unit to probe unsolved homicides

The new unit will allow the department to take on more cases, according to authorities.

The unit, which will begin work in coming months, will be comprised of one sergeant and three detectives. It will double the size of the existing unsolved homicide squad, authorities said. There are 1,367 unsolved homicides in the city of Boston, with some of the slayings dating back decades, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

The Boston Police Department is adding an additional unit that will investigate unsolved homicides, officials announced Thursday.

Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said community members and advocates have pushed for more resources to be allocated toward solving unsolved homicides. That, he said, was the impetus behind the new unit.

“We don’t consider any cases cold,” said Gross during a Thursday phone call.

Additionally, four criminologists will be added to the department’s crime lab, he said. Those additions will help facilitate investigations, whether it be homicides, sexual assaults, “or any case that has DNA evidence,” said Gross.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins also welcomed the news, saying the new unit would help bring justice and closure to families whose loved ones were homicide victims.

“It’s really important,” she said. “I’m excited. I hope the community sees that the mayor and the commissioner are dedicated and passionate about this issue.”

Mayor Martin J. Walsh said the creation of the expanded unit was “a crucial addition to our city’s public safety work, and I’m proud to fund it in this year’s budget.”

“I’m grateful to Commissioner Gross and all our hard-working officers in the Boston Police Department for their determination to ensure all victims and their families receive the justice they deserve,” said Walsh in a statement.

