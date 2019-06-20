Boston police arrest man who allegedly fled from officers in Mattapan
A 23-year-old man is facing gun-related charges after he was allegedly spotted with a pistol in his waistband while fleeing from police in Mattapan Wednesday night, officials said.
Deandre Michel of Boston is facing multiple charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a large-capacity firearm, Boston police said in a statement.
Officers in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Morton Street in Mattapan saw Michel standing on the corner of the intersection when he then “immediately fled on foot into a nearby convenience store,” police said.
“Once officers made it inside of the store, they observed the handle of a firearm secured in Michel’s waistband,” police said.
Police said they recovered a loaded Ruger 9E pistol with 11 rounds of ammunition in the gun’s magazine.
Michel was arraigned in Dorchester District Court on Thursday. He pleaded not guilty and was held on $5,000 cash bail, according to a court clerk. Michel is set to appear in court next July 18.
