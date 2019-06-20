Dunkin’ set to open in MBTA’s Government Center Station next month

But within weeks, riders will finally be able to grab a coffee or a snack just moments before hopping on Green or Blue Line trains.

Like some of the MBTA’s trains, this project inside a T station faced some minor delays.

Transit officials said this week that a long-anticipated Dunkin’ location, deep in the bowels of Government Center Station, is slated to open in early July, serving up doughnuts and caffeine to strap-hangers passing through the busy transit hub.

The small-scale shop will be located on the Green Line level of the station, with the sales window facing the eastbound platform.

On Thursday, construction workers could be seen inside the soon-to-open coffee stop working on the floors and walls. Signs were taped on the sides of the open sales window, advertising the new Dunkin’ and announcing that employees were being hired.

The MBTA announced in March 2017 that the company would be moving into the space inside of the station on City Hall Plaza. Plans originally called for it to open late that summer or early fall.

However, because of “a few factors,” a T spokesman said — namely the electrical and plumbing design work, and obtaining the permits for it — the project got pushed back.

Cost to rent the storefront is $112,380 per year, or $9,365 per month, officials said. The revenue will go toward the MBTA’s Capital Improvement Program.

Meanwhile, a Fresh Mart store opened on the Blue Line level of the station in 2018, one floor below the Dunkin’ location. That store is situated between the northbound and southbound train platforms. Rent for that space, according to the T, is $38,439 per year, or approximately $3,200 per month. That money is similarly being funneled into the transit agency’s improvement fund.

Those vendors signed a five-year agreement, with rent increasing 3 percent each year for the duration of the lease.

The rebuilt Government Center Station, which features a glass headhouse that rises above City Hall Plaza, officially opened in 2016, after two years of renovations. The major infrastructure project was touted by transit, city, and state officials as being finished on time and on budget.

The vendor spaces where the Dunkin’ and the variety store are located were built into the new station as part of the overall renovations, with the goal of generating non-fare revenue.

