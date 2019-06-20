Endangered right whale found dead in Gulf of St. Lawrence
Authorities in Canada announced Thursday the second death of a North Atlantic right whale this month.
Officials received a report of the whale drifting in the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Thursday, Fisheries and Oceans Canada said in a statement.
Fishery officials located the whale and installed a satellite tag to track it, the statement said. They are assessing recovery and necropsy options.
The death is the second second of the endangered whale this month, according to previous Globe reporting.
