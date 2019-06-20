A man named Stoner was arrested on drug charges in Hyde Park
A Hyde Park man — whose last name is Stoner — was arrested and charged with drug trafficking on Wednesday morning, according to Boston police.
Thomas Stoner, 38, was scheduled to be arraigned in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of trafficking Class B drugs (cocaine) and possession with intent to distribute Class B drugs (oxycodone), according to a post on bpdnews.com.
Police arrested Stoner when officers from the District E-18 Drug Control Unit executed a search warrant in the area of 827 Hyde Park Ave. and recovered .380 caliber ammunition, an empty firearm magazine, 68.9 grams of cocaine, 22 oxycodone pills, four digital scales, numerous plastic baggies, and other drug paraphernalia, the posting said.
Stoner told police that he didn’t live there, according to the police report.
Interestingly enough, this isn’t the first time that a man named Stoner has been busted for drugs. In 2011 a Florida man named Glenn Stoner made headlines when he was arrested on marijuana charges, and in 2014 NBC reported that Paul Scott Stoner of Virginia faced drug charges after police found marijuana plants growing in his home.
In October 2012 Cambridge police reported arresting Thomas Stoner after officers pulled over the car he was riding in and found over a pound of marijuana in the vehicle. Cambridge shared the news of the arrest on Facebook along with the headline: “Stoner Arrested for…Wait for it…Pot Possession.”
