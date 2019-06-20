A man named Stoner was arrested on drug charges in Hyde Park

A Hyde Park man — whose last name is Stoner — was arrested and charged with drug trafficking on Wednesday morning, according to Boston police.

Thomas Stoner, 38, was scheduled to be arraigned in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of trafficking Class B drugs (cocaine) and possession with intent to distribute Class B drugs (oxycodone), according to a post on bpdnews.com.

Police arrested Stoner when officers from the District E-18 Drug Control Unit executed a search warrant in the area of 827 Hyde Park Ave. and recovered .380 caliber ammunition, an empty firearm magazine, 68.9 grams of cocaine, 22 oxycodone pills, four digital scales, numerous plastic baggies, and other drug paraphernalia, the posting said.