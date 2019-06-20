Manchester-by-the-Sea officials say ‘large shark’ spotted offshore
Officials in Manchester-by-the-Sea have issued a public warning after a “large shark” was spotted a short distance from shore, according to a statement issued Thursday.
A resident reported seeing the shark near House Island on Wednesday, according to a joint statement issued by Interim Police Chief Todd Fitzgerald and Director of Parks and Recreation Cheryl Marshall.
“No sightings have been reported since then,” the statement said.
While residents are permitted to swim in the area, “they should do so with caution,”officials said.
The town’s harbormaster will continue to monitor the situation, the statement said.
Anyone who sees a possible shark sighting is asked to contact the harbormaster’s office at 978-526-7832 or Manchester police at 978-526-1212.
Advertisement
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com