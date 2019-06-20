Read a text message thread from the night of the alleged assault by Kevin Spacey in Nantucket bar
A newly released court filing in the criminal sexual assault case against actor Kevin Spacey shows a string of messages exchanged between the alleged victim and his girlfriend during critical moments of his encounter with Spacey.
The filing submitted by defense attorneys includes screenshots of texts that the man provided to investigators, and it argues that he did not provide a full set of texts, pointing out that the exchange appears to start in mid-conversation.
Here’s the conversation shown in the screenshots:
Alleged victim:
like he’s hangin around me in the bar. He got my number and asked me to come out with him
Girlfriend:
Are you kidding
What
Sounds like he’s hitting on you....
Alleged victim:
I think he is
He’s grabbing my leg and [expletive]
Girlfriend:
are you trying to tell me something? Being gay is okay!!!
Alleged victim:
I’m not gay
But I think spacey is
Girlfriend:
Hahaha
Uhg literally so jealous
Plz take a selfie with him at some point
Alleged victim:
No I’m serious no
Now
He’s totally gay
Girlfriend:
Wait what...
For real?
Alleged victim:
He’s grabbed my [expletive] like 8 times
He’s pissed I’m texting I
I told him I had a gf
Girlfriend:
[message with five face emojis that aren’t legible in court filings]
I thought you were serious
Taking advantage of my gullible-ness [illegible face emoji] uhg haha
Haha tell him the gf says back off [illegible face emoji]
Alleged victim:
No I’m serious
He’s gay
He pulled my zipper down
And he invited me to his house
I’ll talk to you later
Girlfriend:
What the [expletive] is happening
[message containing a trio of flushed-face emojis]
Have fun but not too much fun if you know what I mean [illegible face emoji]
Alleged victim:
Jesus Christ he reached down my pants
Help
No this is Kevin ducking spacey
He’s gay
He’s buying me yet another drink
Help me
He’s gotten me so many
I’m drunk
Help
[Girlfriend’s first name]
He grabbed my [expletive]
Kevin spacey is gay
Check snap
Seriously help
I’m gonna get the pic
I got the autographs and a hell of a stout
Story
Help me
(Note: None of the messages are time-stamped, except for the third-to-last one, which is stamped, “7/8/16, 1:17:56 AM”)
Matt Rocheleau can be reached at matthew.rocheleau@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mrochele .