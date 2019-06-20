Revere braces for effects from Encore Boston Harbor casino

“We cannot take a backseat,” Arrigo said during a press conference Thursday morning at Revere City Hall. “We have to be ready and prepared to support our residents and our business owners — and make sure our residents know we have their backs.”

In several months, the statistics will probably comprise a formal report bound for state-level agencies, Arrigo said, helping Revere to justify its request for greater financial support and related resources.

REVERE — Wary of soaring traffic , crime, and overtime costs for emergency services all potentially linked to the looming opening of nearby Encore Boston Harbor , Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo announced Thursday the creation of the Casino Advisory Commission to track data for “negative” spillover effects.

The behemoth casino in Everett that could see peak crowds of 50,000 visitors is situated less than 4 miles from Revere City Hall.

It’s unclear how the casino may affect the local economy, including the hospitality industry and small businesses. A spokeswoman for Encore did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“People haven’t entirely internalized what’s going to happen,” said Reuben Kantor, city director of innovation and data management, in an interview, his voice a mixture of anxiety and awe.

Traffic is one of the most pressing concerns for the city of approximately 54,000 residents.

Operated by Wynn Resorts, Encore Boston Harbor offers only 3,000 parking spaces at the casino, necessitating heavy reliance on public transportation. That includes the Blue Line’s Wonderland Station in Revere, which will run shuttles every 20 minutes this Sunday.

Still, City Police Chief James Guido is anticipating clogged highways and parking areas, which may prompt drivers to use residential routes as detours. Guido said he plans to place additional officers, incurring overtime hours, on the Sunday shift.

“We really don’t want neighborhoods to be used as a main thoroughfare,” Guido said in an interview. “We would discourage that type of activity.”

To complicate matters, Revere hasn’t signed a surrounding or neighboring community agreement with Encore Boston Harbor — unlike Boston, Cambridge, Lynn, Malden, Medford, Melrose, and Somerville. Arrigo said this puts his city in an “unprotected state,” without the benefit of monetary incentives or other programs provided at Wynn’s expense.

In the agreement between Boston and Wynn, for example, the casino company must pay an annual “community impact fee” of $2 million. Wynn also has to foot the bill for implementing “traffic mitigation” measures in Boston, estimated at $11 million.

Arrigo is encouraging residents to contribute to what he called a “proactive” data-logging effort. Any feedback sent to Revere 311, such as complaints about altered activity at pawn shops or short-term rentals, will be monitored.

“I’m trying to protect the residents of the city,” Arrigo said. “It’s a big deal for the region.”

Alison Kuznitz can be reached at alison.kuznitz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlisonKuznitz.