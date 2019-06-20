Teenager who allegedly had gun in front of courthouse is arrested

Alante Brown, 18, of New Bedford is facing multiple charges, including unlawful carrying of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a loaded firearm, and receiving stolen property, State Police said in a statement.

A state trooper and two New Bedford police officers arrested a teenager who was allegedly carrying a loaded, stolen handgun outside New Bedford District Court on Tuesday, officials said.

Manny Andrews, 26, of New Bedford, who allegedly handed the gun to Brown, is facing the same charges, State Police said.

A trooper, who was waiting to testify, was sitting in an unmarked cruiser outside of New Bedford District Court Tuesday when he allegedly saw a group of four men walking back and forth on Kempton Street near the courthouse while looking back and forth, “as if monitoring their surroundings or looking for someone,” State Police said.

The trooper allegedly saw Andrews walk away from the group and meet with Brown, who was wearing a green bandanna that State Police said was gang-related, near the corner of Hill and Kempton streets.

The pair walked toward a Nissan Altima, where Andrews reached into a seat, picked something up, and handed it to Brown, State Police said. Brown then put a fanny pack on his waist and pulled his sweatshirt over it, according to State Police, “all the while looking all around in a suspicious manner.”

“As the two then walked to the front of the courthouse, the Trooper observed BROWN adjust and check his waistline more than once, an action that the Trooper recognized from his training and experience as consistent with someone possessing a concealed firearm,” State Police said.

Two New Bedford police officers, whom the trooper reached out to, went to the front entrance of the courthouse where Brown was standing. They tried to pat frisk him, but Brown allegedly tried to run away, State Police said.

The trooper and the other officers wrestled Brown to the ground and found, in the fanny pack he was wearing, a black Smith & Wesson .380 Bodyguard handgun, with a single round of ammunition in the chamber and six rounds, State Police said.

Brown and later Andrews were placed into custody. The Nissan that Andrews reached into was later determined to be registered in his name, State Police said.

An investigation showed that the handgun was previously reported stolen out of Wareham, State Police said.

Brown and Andrews were booked in the New Bedford Police Department and were “transported back to the same courthouse where they had been arrested, this time for their own arraignments,” State Police said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @breannekovatch.