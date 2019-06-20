fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tell us what you want to see in our coverage of educational inequality

By Melissa TaboadaUpdated December 2, 2021, 27 minutes ago

The Globe has created a special investigative team to examine issues of inequality in K-12 education in Boston and statewide. The Great Divide, building on the findings and data revealed by The Valedictorians Project, will continue a deeper, more informed public conversation about the challenges faced in Boston’s public school system.

What would you like to see in our reporting? Send story tips or ideas to us at thegreatdivide@globe.com. Your feedback is confidential and will be used to inform our coverage. A reporter could be in touch to learn more.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video