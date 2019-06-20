In Hingham, Cathy Greig moving in means more traffic, lower property values

My navigation system said my ETA was sometime roughly around next Tuesday.

The other day, I was stuck on the expressway, heading home to Hingham. It looked like that highway on the Outer Banks with a Category 4 barreling in.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve had it with traffic.

To make things worse, I had the radio on and Laurie Kirby on WBZ was saying that Cathy Greig, Whitey Bulger’s moll, is moving to Hingham.

In Hingham, that news occasions great unease. Word is, all those stately manors along Main Street, whose owners sign in their own blood a covenant promising not to place anything but white Christmas lights in their windows, will ditch their annual red, white, and blue bunting in favor of funereal black this July 4th.

To folks in Hingham, Cathy Greig moving in means two things, neither of them good: more traffic and lower property values. The thought of some dad in Rockland loading the kids into his Toyota Highlander to do a Saturday afternoon drive-by of Cathy’s house is causing the good women of Hingham to clutch their pearls.

Aside from the gawker traffic, I have no problem with Cathy moving to town. Say what you want about the Tammy Wynette of Southie, but she’s no rat. She stood by her man, even if he was a murdering sociopath. She stood up, dummied up, did her time and, most importantly, presuming Whitey stashed a little something away for her, she can afford Hingham.

If it’s any consolation to Cathy, for all her notoriety, she is still more welcome in town than the current editor of The Boston Globe, who when he was a columnist showed, and indeed honored, his Weymouth roots by regularly satirizing some of Hingham’s more petty denizens.

I have steadfastly resisted the temptation to denigrate Hingham and particularly its women, primarily because I am married to one and she could take me in a fight.

Twenty-eight years ago, my wife and I left South Boston for Hingham, and, frankly, I get a little weepy thinking Cathy Greig is following in our footsteps. I can’t wait to meet her at Brewed Awakenings for a cuppa and a catch-up. The two of us could take a yoga class at Krigsman, then head up to the Derby Street Shops for a little retail therapy.

The women in Whitey Bulger’s life, at least the ones he didn’t sink in shallow graves, always find their way to Hingham.

In 1994, after his FBI handler tipped him off about an impending indictment, Whitey loaded his other longtime girlfriend Teresa Stanley into his Mercury Marquis and hightailed it out of town.

Teresa was a genuinely nice person and soon realized that she missed her kids and grandkids and couldn’t live on the lam. So, gentleman that he was, Whitey drove her back to Hingham, where one of her daughters lived. Except he didn’t drop her off at her daughter’s. He dropped her off a mile away, at the Chili’s on Route 53.

Now, people in Hingham like to point out that while that Chili’s was technically located in Hingham, it was, for all intents and purposes, practically in Norwell, and was in no way representative of the fine cuisine you’d find in downtown Hingham or the Shipyard.

After ditching Teresa, Whitey headed up Route 3 and the expressway to Dorchester, back in the day when that ride took 20 minutes instead of four hours. He picked Cathy up at Malibu Beach and they eventually settled in Santa Monica, near Los Angeles.

Anyway, where was I?

Oh, yeah. Stuck on the expressway. So I’m listening to the radio and Laurie Kirby was talking about this weekend’s opening of that casino in Everett.

I had been wondering how traffic could possibly get worse. Now I had my answer.

Cathy should feel right at home. Boston has become LA. Without the smog and, thank God, the Lakers.

