Three reasons why Biden’s civility comments are a big deal

Biden’s intention, it seems, was to highlight the importance of personal relationships in politics by arguing that major disagreements should not be a barrier to passing legislation.

On Tuesday night, the former vice president made his oft-repeated argument to donors in New York City that politicians should work together despite their differences. He recalled that when he was in the Senate — a career that started in 1972 — he worked with two senators who advocated segregationist policies .

Call it a gaffe. Call it a verbal misstep. Call it a sign of the times. In any case, it could be a big, um, deal for Joe Biden.

The Delaware Democrat has been bringing up this anecdote for years. But this time, his words could be more than a minor misstep for his campaign.

Senator Cory Booker, a descendant of slaves and fellow contender for the nomination, fired back in a statement, saying, “Vice President Biden’s relationships with proud segregationists are not the model for how we make America a safer and more inclusive place for black people, and for everyone.” He then called on Biden to apologize.

But Biden did not apologize — in fact, he called on Booker to apologize to him.

“He knows better,” Biden said Wednesday ahead of a fund-raiser in Maryland. “There’s not a racist bone in my body. I’ve been involved in civil rights my whole career.”

(Not long after Biden shot back, Booker, who is polling in the low single digits nationally, was booked on CNN primetime for 20 minutes.)

Is this just another gaffe made for 24 hours on cable news, or is it an emerging subplot in the party? At least for Biden, this is a bigger deal than if another candidate would have said these words. Here’s why:

1. Biden’s rivals see the gaffe as the perfect way to undermine his front-runner status

Since he entered the 2020 presidential race, Biden has posted a lead in nearly every poll of the Democratic primary, sometimes with very large margins. Indeed, Biden is ahead in surveys nationally, as well as in polls of the first few states on the nominating calendar and the delegate-rich states of California and Florida.

One reason Biden is doing especially well: his support among African-Americans. In an Economist/YouGov poll last week, Biden had the support of 50 percent of African-Americans. In second place was Bernie Sanders with 10 percent support.

Politically, if his rivals can get a foothold in Biden’s bloc of African-American supporters, it could open up the entire contest.

2. Most of the Democratic primary field is headed to South Carolina this weekend

The place where African-American voters will have the most influence in the presidential primary will probably be in South Carolina, the fourth state on the nominating calendar. African-Americans make up 28 percent of the state’s population but more than half of the Democratic primary votes. (African-American women alone make up 37 percent of the South Carolina Democratic primary votes.)

This weekend, nearly all of the Democratic candidates will go to the state for the Democratic convention and US Representative Jim Clyburn’s fish fry. Clyburn is the third-ranking Democrat in the US House and Capitol Hill’s most powerful black elected official.

If the weekend offered a must-go presidential campaign event in, say, New Hampshire, Biden’s competition might be finding another issue with which to needle the front-runner.

3. Biden’s comment underscores some of his past campaign foibles

In poll after poll, Democrats say they value nominating someone who can beat President Trump. And, while Democrats also say repeatedly in surveys that they believe Biden is the most electable in the field of more than two dozen candidates, his comments this week may give them some pause. After all, it could remind voters why Biden was unable to win the first two times that he ran for president.

In 1988, he dropped out of the race after he was found to plagiarize a major campaign speech. When he ran in 2008, his announcement was hobbled from the beginning with a racial gaffe about Barack Obama, and he struggled with fund-raising and he never became a top-tier candidate.

Biden has largely not been out on the campaign trail like much of his competition (he skipped the candidate cattle calls in California and Iowa in the last month). Yes, Biden is fund-raising — probably in hopes of blowing away the field in the second quarter and establish himself as the inevitable nominee. But at the same time, aides may have decided that having Biden taking questions from reporters and the public is just not a good idea right now.

But for Biden to hold on to his front-runner status, he’ll need to have a good answer in the first debate next week on this particular issue.

