Wellesley family’s bulldog recovering after having 19 pacifiers removed from his stomach

But by June, Mortimer’s condition grew worse, according to a statement from MSPCA-Angell. Mortimer had stopped following Shanahan around the house, and he was often found napping away from his family.

Emily Shanahan first noticed her three-year-old Bulldog named Mortimer getting nauseous before meals in April.

One evening, he began shaking his head while eating, and he did not finish his meal.

Shanahan brought Mortimer back to Angell the next day, where x-rays revealed that Mortimer had nabbed 19 pacifiers from Shanahan’s children.

“I was shocked because even though I have two small children at home I’d never imagined he was eating their pacifiers,” Shanahan said in the statement.

Dr. Erika De Papp on Friday June 7 performed an endoscopy, a non-surgical procedure used to examine and remove items from an animal’s digestive tact, the statement said.

“It’s likely that Mortimer started nabbing these pacifiers in April, perhaps one at a time, and that started a cycle of nausea and vomiting, which are symptoms that can be caused by so many other health issues,” Brum said. “If not for the urgency with which his family pursued veterinary care, things would have gotten much worse for him.”

Mortimer is now resting with his family in their Wellesley home and is already back to his normal self, according to the statement.

“We absolutely love this dog and would do anything for him—and I’m relieved that this was a problem that could be solved, as opposed to a chronic illness that would cause him long-term suffering,” Shanahan said.

