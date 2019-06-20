WHO rescinds opioid guidelines following criticism by Katherine Clark

The World Health Organization has rescinded its opioid-prescribing guidelines after a congressional report accused the agency of being corrupted by the powerful drugmaker Purdue Pharma.

The May report from US Representatives Katherine Clark, a Massachusetts Democrat, and Hal Rogers, a Kentucky Republican, said Purdue funded organizations, people, and research to influence the WHO. As a result, the organization’s opioid prescribing guidelines from 2011 and 2012 contained “dangerously misleading and, in some instances, outright false claims about the safety and efficacy of prescription opioids,” Clark and Rogers said.

In a statement this week, the Geneva-based health organization said, “WHO is discontinuing these guidelines in light of new scientific evidence that has emerged since the time of their publication. This will also address any issues of conflicts of interest of the experts that have been raised.”