Amesbury man arrested in slaying in Lawrence
A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with the slaying of a man in Lawrence on Tuesday, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.
Niko Blanco of Amesbury is facing charges in the death of Ellis J. Wright, 48, of Lynn, who was found dead in a parking lot near 85 Manchester St. in Lawrence early Wednesday morning, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.
A gun was allegedly found next to Wright’s body, the Globe reported.
Blanco was arrested in Manchester, N.H., Thursday for allegedly killing Wright, prosecutors said. He is set to be arraigned in Manchester on a fugitive from justice charge and will later be taken to Lawrence District Court for the murder charge arraignment, prosecutors said. A date has not yet been set for the latter arraignment.
Advertisement
“Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque expressed their appreciation to the investigative team for apprehending the suspect quickly and without further danger to the public,” prosecutors said.
Massachusetts State Police and Manchester police assisted Lawrence police in locating Blanco, prosecutors said.
The incident remains under investigation.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @breannekovatch.