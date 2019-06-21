Amesbury man arrested in slaying in Lawrence

A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with the slaying of a man in Lawrence on Tuesday, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.

Niko Blanco of Amesbury is facing charges in the death of Ellis J. Wright, 48, of Lynn, who was found dead in a parking lot near 85 Manchester St. in Lawrence early Wednesday morning, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A gun was allegedly found next to Wright’s body, the Globe reported.