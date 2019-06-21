Boston Bruins legend Ray Bourque is selling his stuff

All of that and more will be up for grabs this weekend because the Bourque family is downsizing, according to ConsignWorks Inc., the company that is managing the sale at Bourque’s home in Boxford.

Want to buy Ray’s leather armchair? An autographed number 77 sweater? How ‘bout his margarita machine?

Boston Bruins legend Ray Bourque is selling off a bunch of his stuff.

“Having raised all of their kids they no longer need such a giant home and they are moving on!” the listing states. “We not only have memorabilia - we have a household FILLED from top to bottom with great furniture, jewelry, designer clothing and shoes, designer purses and accessories, some Restoration Hardware and Frontgate outdoor furniture, designer sunglasses, tons of kitchen items, fabulous decor and more!”

Advertisement

The estate sale will include some unique items, including a 6-foot-6-inch tall bronze statue of a golfer that stands in Bourque’s backyard; a Christmas wreath with vintage crossed hockey sticks and skates that was purchased in Quebec; and golf balls emblazoned with the image of Bourque’s face in commemoration of his 20th NHL season in 1999.

For those who appreciate the finer things in life, there will be Tiffany cuff links, Tahitian pearls, and “tons of designer shoes and accessories” from brands like Gucci, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, Louis Vuitton, and Coach.

There will be plenty of men and women’s clothing, too.

“Ray is a big guy, so all you big guys get on up there!” the listing states.

The sale will take place Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 47C Dana Road in Boxford. Bourque’s custom-built 11-room house was offered for sale for $1,995,000 and is currently under agreement, according to the MLS listing.

For more information about the estate sale, visit www.consignworks.com.

Advertisement

Ray Bourque Estate Sale! - https://t.co/o7vJPAj57G Epic sale at the home of our client and Boston Bruins Legend, Ray Bourque! Extraordinary Sale! pic.twitter.com/YxlXpc6fHg — Consignworks (@consignworks) June 20, 2019

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.