Boston, police department sued for allegedly ignoring diversity records requests

“We believe there are systemic employment practices that immediately lead to a failure to increase diversity among police officers,” said Sophia Hall, the supervising attorney at the law group, in a phone interview. “To get a global view of how big the problem is and how much it’s improving, we have to be able to get these regular data dumps.”

The Boston-based Lawyers for Civil Rights organization, which filed the lawsuit Friday, wants to gauge how various protocols at the police department – including hiring, promotion, discipline, or termination – could be impeding people of color.

A local civil rights group is suing the City of Boston and the Boston Police Department, alleging that its public records requests for racial- and gender-based data have gone unfulfilled for more than 100 business days.

A police spokesman said the department does not comment on open litigation. Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to Boston Police Department statistics as of Friday, just over 30 percent of all personnel are people of color, with 22 percent of them men and 13 percent women. Meanwhile, nearly 50 percent of all personnel are white men and 15 percent are white women.

For sworn officers alone, 1,434 are white, 471 are black, 223 are Hispanic, and 49 are Asian.

Lawyers for Civil Rights had requested records on Jan. 4 tied to 20 separate diversity-related criteria at the police department. The group – known for advocacy and educational efforts — pursued detailed demographic breakdowns of both civil and non-civil service employees, complaints of discrimination or unfairness in promotions, and training materials for cultural competency, among other records.

Under the Massachusetts Public Records Law, agencies and municipalities have 10 business days to provide copies of a record – or request an extension if needed. Hall lamented that after 116 business days, translating into 167 calendar days, she still doesn’t have any records to review.

That’s why the lawsuit represents a two-pronged approach to protect the public’s right to know.

In addition to asking for the records, Lawyers for Civil Rights is also requesting “declaratory and injunctive relief” against the department. Hall said the goal is to ensure that police rigorously comply with the Public Records Law moving forward.

“You’d think creating the law itself would do that, but what we’ve seen is it’s not,” Hall said. “This gives the BPD a real reason to get on their toes and do what they’re supposed to do. Potentially, there can be a hefty price tag.”

David S. Godkin, a pro bono counsel on the lawsuit, said the department’s repeated delays in producing records – despite promises to do so – indicate a troubling pattern that obscures government transparency.

The injunction, if ordered by the court, could help ordinary citizens to better access information and hold Boston officials accountable, said Godkin, of Birnbaum & Godkin, LLP.

“It’s the kind of lawsuit that we wish we didn’t have to bring because we have a very clear public records request statute with very clear timelines built in – that applies to any public agency, including the Boston Police Department,” said Godkin, who also sits on the civil rights group’s board of directors.

