Cabbie knew David Ortiz friend was shooting target, records allege

Ortiz, 43, was shot in the back at close range as he sat with Fernández and other friends on the patio of the popular night spot. He continues to recover at Mass. General.

The records say the suspect, Franklin Junior Merán, also known as “Rubirosa,” drove one of the cars that carried the assailants to a spot near the Dial Bar and Lounge on June 9, and that he knew the plan was to take out Sixto David Fernández, the newspaper Listin Diario reported Thursday.

A cab driver charged in connection with the David Ortiz shooting in Santo Domingo knew before the attack that the intended target was another man, according to court records.

Advertisement

Authorities initially described the shooting as an attempted contract killing of Ortiz, a retired Red Sox legend and one of the most revered figures in his native Dominican Republic.

Then on Wednesday, officials said Fernández was the intended target, and that a photo of him provided to the assailants was taken with bad lighting and made it appear that Fernandez was wearing white pants, the same color that Ortiz wore that night.

That announcement was met with skepticism by many Dominicans and close observers of the case, who noted that Fernández bears little resemblance to Ortiz.

Among the skeptics is Luis Abinader, a Dominican presidential candidate who tweeted on Thursday night that he hasn’t found a single person who believes the account of the shooting that authorities put forward Wednesday.

He wrote that President Danilo Medina should form an independent commission to investigate the case.

“The lack of credibility in our institutions is serious,” Abinader tweeted, according to an English translation. Listin Diario first reported on the tweet.

Eleven people including the suspected gunman, Rolfi Ferreras Cruz, 25, are currently in custody for their alleged roles in Ortiz’s shooting. Cruz has reportedly said from jail that he didn’t mean to shoot Ortiz, a claim that a prosecution spokesman initially rejected prior to Wednesday’s identification of Fernández as the target.

Advertisement

Authorities said Wednesday that the fugitive who allegedly ordered the hit, Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez, 43, wanted his cousin Fernández dead because he thought Fernández had previously given him up to police, leading to his arrest in 2011.

Vasquez, whose current whereabouts are unknown, also faces federal drug trafficking and money laundering charges in Texas, and Cruz faces federal drug and weapons charges in New Jersey, as well as state charges for his alleged role in armed robberies in Clifton, N.J.

Maria Cramer, David Abel and Michael Levenson contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.