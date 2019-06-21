DAs welcome ruling in ICE case, saying witnesses can now show up without fear of deportation

“ICE will no longer intimidate vital witnesses from testifying in court,” Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said during a news conference at the office of Lawyers for Civil Rights in Boston. “ICE will no longer prevent my office from seeking justice and accountability.”

Thursday’s federal court ruling temporarily barring immigration agents from making civil arrests at Massachusetts courthouses will help many witnesses who can now show up to testify without fear of deportation, district attorneys and advocates said Friday.

Rollins, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan, and immigration advocates addressed reporters one day after US District Judge Indira Talwani granted a preliminary injunction that temporarily stops US Immigration and Customs Enforcement “from civilly arresting parties, witnesses, and others attending Massachusetts courthouses on official business while they are going to, attending, or leaving the courthouses.”

Talwani’s order does not limit ICE’s criminal arrests of people who are leaving, going to, or attending courthouses. Nor does it limit civil arrests of those who are brought to Massachusetts courthouses while in state or federal custody.

The injunction remains in effect while a lawsuit filed by the prosecutors and other plaintiffs moves through the federal court system.

In April, Rollins and Ryan joined public defenders and immigrant advocates in filing the lawsuit seeking to block the practice. The litigation has underscored escalating tensions between federal and state officials over immigration enforcement. ICE asked a judge to reject the request for a preliminary injunction.

Ryan said during Friday’s briefing that the injunction “affirms our position that these [ICE] arrests are harming people. We cannot be a nation in which cases cannot proceed because people are afraid to cross the courthouse threshold.”

Talwani’s ruling comes as a suspended Newton District Court judge and a now-retired state court officer face obstruction of justice charges for allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant escape federal detention in a separate case that has divided the state’s legal community.

Ryan declined to say what effect, if any, Talwani’s ruling could have on the judge’s case, calling that proceeding “an open matter, separate and apart from this case.”



In court filings, ICE has asserted that courthouse arrests helped ensure that people who were convicted of crimes, gang members, and people who were national security or safety risks were safely apprehended and removed from the country.

Federal authorities have previously said the plaintiffs in the case “assert an overbroad privilege that finds no support in Supreme Court precedent: a privilege against all civil arrests regardless of jurisdiction or arresting authority.”

But Gladys Vega, executive director of the Chelsea Collaborative, a nonprofit that’s also a plaintiff in the lawsuit filed by the two district attorneys and the state public defender agency, said Friday that Talwani’s ruling was “a tremendous victory.”

She said immigrants have been frightened to go to state courthouses to report that “they were victims of wage theft or victims of domestic violence . . . because they saw an ICE agent in the courtroom.”

Danny McDonald of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.