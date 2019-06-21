Dominican AG explains why he said the photo that caused confusion in Ortiz shooting was taken ‘minutes before’

Ortiz, 43, was shot in the back at close range while sitting at the Dial Bar and Lounge, causing damage to several organs.

Rodriguez first stated Wednesday that the photo was taken minutes before the June 9 shooting. Responding to a question from the Globe, Rodriguez’s spokeswoman said he meant to say the photo was taken on the night of the shooting .

The office of Dominican Attorney General Jean Alain Rodriguez on Friday clarified an initial statement that he made about a photograph at the center of the investigation into David Ortiz’s shooting .

Eleven people, including the suspected gunman, Rolfi Ferreras Cruz, 25, are in custody for their alleged roles in Ortiz’s shooting.

“Surely the Attorney General of the Dominican Republic said at the press conference that the photo was taken minutes before the shot was fired as a way to establish, at least metaphorically, that it was not taken days before,” Julieta Tejada, a spokesperson for the AG’s office said Friday afternoon. “It was [60, 80 minutes] before the delinquents committed the act.”

Alberto Miguel Rodriguez Mota, the alleged inside man for the botched assassination that led to the shooting of the retired Red Sox legend, arrived at the bar in Santo Domingo at 5:40 p.m., according to Dominican officials.

He was there, officials claimed, to wait for Sixto David Fernandez, a frequent guest at the club and the intended target of the hit job.

Fernandez, seen in timestamped security videos, arrived around 6:58 p.m., greeted friends, and reserved the table for him and guests, which included Ortiz.

By 7 p.m., Fernandez takes his seat, Dominican officials said. After that, Mota takes a dimly lit photograph of Fernandez, one where a table cooler made it appear as though he was wearing white pants, inadvertently setting up Ortiz to take the bullet.

“What you’re seeing there is something, maybe a cooler, on the table,” Ney Aldrin Bautista, director of National Police, said. “But it looks like he’s wearing white pants and a black shirt with yellow lines on it.”

The photo was extracted from the phone of another suspect who is already in custody, Jose Eduardo Cibrian Lebron, also known as “Chuky.” Bautista said the photo was analyzed by forensic scientists and holds up to the standards of law enforcement everywhere.

According to the video shared by law enforcement officials, Mota did not take the photo until about 7:20 p.m., and Ortiz arrived around 7:27 p.m. The shooting, as seen in the video, would not take place until 9:20 p.m.

So far, 11 people have been arrested in connection with the attempted homicide, and several, including Mota, remain at large.

Authorities on Wednesday announced that Ortiz was mistakenly shot, claiming instead that Fernandez was the target, wanted by his cousin who has drug trafficking ties. However, people, including one Dominican presidential candidate, are skeptical of the theory.

Rodriguez defended the investigation Wednesday, declaring that the preliminary results were based on scientific and irrefutable facts, and adding that within 72 hours of the shooting, authorities had apprehended almost all of the people involved in the botched shooting plot.

The office of the Dominican attorney general did have to apologize to a CNN reporter following a testy exchange where one of their reporters brought up inconsistencies between filed court documents and the narrative presented to the public.

Aimee Ortiz can be reached at aimee.ortiz@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @aimee_ortiz.