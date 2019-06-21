FBI searching for man who allegedly robbed seven gas stations and convenience stores in Boston area

The suspect is described an “armed and dangerous” man in his 20s or 30s, the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force said in a statement. He wore dark clothing and a face covering in each robbery. He appeared to be armed in each robbery and walked with a limp in some robberies.

The FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force is asking for the public to help identify a man allegedly responsible for at least seven robberies and two attempted robberies at gas stations and convenience stores in the Boston area over a seven month period , officials said.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video on Aug. 30 at a Mobil Station in Hyde Park.

The string of robberies took place between Aug. 30, 2018, and March 29.

The first robbery occurred when the suspect approached a cashier at a Mobil Gas Station in Hyde Park at 8:14 p.m. and demanded cash, according to the statement. He wore a black mask, sunglasses, and dark clothing and brandished a black and silver handgun.

He allegedly robbed the same store on September 25 and March 29, 2019, the statement said.

He also allegedly robbed Mobil Gas Stations in Canton and Stoughton on October 5, AL Prime Energy in Randolph on October 7, Roger Services in Hyde Park on October 8, TNT Automotive in Randolph on November 5, and W&G Express/Service Station in Roslindale on January 18, the statement said.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to contact the FBI at 857-386-2000.

