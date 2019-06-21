Fire at used car sales garage in Lawrence causes $350,000 in damage

When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the building, which houses multiple cars and mechanical equipment, Moriarty said.

The fire at 479 Broadway St. started just after 11:30 p.m. and reached two alarms, Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said.

Firefighters in Lawrence battled a two-alarm blaze that raced through a used car sales garage late Thursday night, officials said.

“We couldn’t get inside because of the risk,” he said.

Firefighters were forced to fight the flames from outside the one-story cinder block garage, Moriarty said.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and there were no reported injuries, he said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about an hour, Moriarty said.

The fire caused approximately $350,000 in damages, and the cause is still under investigation, Moriarty said.

