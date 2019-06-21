scorecardresearch

Gas station clerk fights off armed robber with chair in Fall River

By Sabrina Schnur Globe Correspondent,June 21, 2019, 9:35 a.m.

A gas station clerk defending his store fought off an armed robbery early Wednesday morning in Fall River by pushing a wooden chair into the knife-wielding robber.

Surveillance video released by police shows the clerk at Plymouth Avenue Shell Foodmart shake his head to say “no” to the robber, who eventually lays across the counter, all while shaking a knife at the clerk.

The clerk then stands up and shoves the chair he was sitting on into the armed robber while the suspect allegedly demanded the clerk empty the cash register, Fall River police said in a statement.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. at 372 Plymouth Ave., police said.

“The suspect then began reaching for cigarettes that were stored above the counter,” the statement said.

The robber made off with a few packs of cigarettes, but nothing more.

Police described the suspect as a black male wearing a black jacket with a blue hoodie underneath.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fall River police at 508-676-8511 and speak to Detective Luis Vertentes at ext. 260.

