Gas station clerk fights off armed robber with chair in Fall River

A gas station clerk defending his store fought off an armed robbery early Wednesday morning in Fall River by pushing a wooden chair into the knife-wielding robber.

Surveillance video released by police shows the clerk at Plymouth Avenue Shell Foodmart shake his head to say “no” to the robber, who eventually lays across the counter, all while shaking a knife at the clerk.

The clerk then stands up and shoves the chair he was sitting on into the armed robber while the suspect allegedly demanded the clerk empty the cash register, Fall River police said in a statement.