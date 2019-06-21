scorecardresearch

Man allegedly skipped a fare at Andrew Square MBTA stop. He was wanted for assaulting a police officer.

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,June 21, 2019, 20 minutes ago

Transit cops on Thursday nabbed an Arlington man at the Andrew Square T stop who had warrants out for allegedly assaulting a police officer and other crimes, authorities said.

In a statement, MBTA Transit Police identified the suspect as Jeremy Derusha, 31.

Transit police first keyed on Derusha around 10 a.m. after he allegedly evaded a fare by “piggybacking” behind a paying rider, the release said.

Jeremy Derusha
Jeremy Derusha(MBTA TRANSIT POLICE)

Then things got interesting.

“Officers approached Derusha for the purpose of issuing a citation and subsequently discovered there were several warrants in existence for his arrest issued out of Quincy District Court for Felony Larceny, Assault & Battery on a Police Officer, Attempt to Commit a Crime, Disorderly, Trespass, Drug Possession and Brighton District Court for Felony Larceny,” the statement said.

It wasn’t known if Derusha had hired a lawyer.

