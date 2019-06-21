Man allegedly skipped a fare at Andrew Square MBTA stop. He was wanted for assaulting a police officer.
Transit cops on Thursday nabbed an Arlington man at the Andrew Square T stop who had warrants out for allegedly assaulting a police officer and other crimes, authorities said.
In a statement, MBTA Transit Police identified the suspect as Jeremy Derusha, 31.
Transit police first keyed on Derusha around 10 a.m. after he allegedly evaded a fare by “piggybacking” behind a paying rider, the release said.
Then things got interesting.
“Officers approached Derusha for the purpose of issuing a citation and subsequently discovered there were several warrants in existence for his arrest issued out of Quincy District Court for Felony Larceny, Assault & Battery on a Police Officer, Attempt to Commit a Crime, Disorderly, Trespass, Drug Possession and Brighton District Court for Felony Larceny,” the statement said.
It wasn’t known if Derusha had hired a lawyer.
