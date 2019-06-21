Man allegedly skipped a fare at Andrew Square MBTA stop. He was wanted for assaulting a police officer.

Transit cops on Thursday nabbed an Arlington man at the Andrew Square T stop who had warrants out for allegedly assaulting a police officer and other crimes, authorities said.

In a statement, MBTA Transit Police identified the suspect as Jeremy Derusha, 31.

Transit police first keyed on Derusha around 10 a.m. after he allegedly evaded a fare by “piggybacking” behind a paying rider, the release said.