Man’s body recovered from Charles River
A man’s body was recovered from the Charles River near the Longfellow Bridge Friday evening, officials said.
Massachusetts State Police Marine One recovered the body at 5:57 p.m., State Police said in a statement.
State Police have identified the man, the statement said.
“The identity is not being released at this time,” State Police said.
The cause and manner of his death remains under investigation.
