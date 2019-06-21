Methuen woman arraigned for 2018 fatal crash
A Methuen woman was arraigned Friday in Haverhill District Court on charges of motor vehicle homicide and manslaughter for the 2018 crash that resulted in the death of her friend, the Essex district attorney’s office said.
Emily McGovern, 20, was ordered to stay sober and not to drive while her case is pending, the DA’s office said in a statement.
McGovern was allegedly driving drunk when the car she was driving rolled over on Interstate 495 in Haverhill on March 31, prosecutors said in a press release.
McGovern, who was 19 at the time, had a blood alcohol level of 0.19 when she was driving a 2004 Lincoln LS that witnesses reported was swerving in and out of traffic and speeding, the release said.
Officers arrived to find the car on its hood. McGovern and her passenger, Alexis Spartz, 18, were seriously injured taken to Lawrence General Hospital.
Spartz was pronounced dead there, and McGovern was transported to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.
McGovern is due back in court on Aug. 8.
Her attorney, Viktor Theiss, could not immediately be reached for comment Friday evening.
