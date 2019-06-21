Methuen woman arraigned for 2018 fatal crash

A Methuen woman was arraigned Friday in Haverhill District Court on charges of motor vehicle homicide and manslaughter for the 2018 crash that resulted in the death of her friend, the Essex district attorney’s office said.

Emily McGovern, 20, was ordered to stay sober and not to drive while her case is pending, the DA’s office said in a statement.

McGovern was allegedly driving drunk when the car she was driving rolled over on Interstate 495 in Haverhill on March 31, prosecutors said in a press release.