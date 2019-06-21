Not invited to the debate? What’s a Democrat to do?

While 20 candidates will be on the stage either Wednesday or Thursday night, four contenders will not be behind a podium in the Adrienne Arsht Center because they did not meet the party’s criteria to participate. And for those White House hopefuls, the question is: What do they do instead?

Next week, the Democratic presidential candidates will descend on Miami for the party’s first debates.

Montana Governor Steve Bullock, who swung through Boston this week, told the Globe he’ll be thousands of miles away. While his competition will be debating on NBC and MSNBC, Bullock will hold a town hall meeting with a local television station in Iowa one night and New Hampshire on the other.

“Look, I am disappointed that I am not on there, but I will actually be talking to voters in the early states,” he said over a cup of black coffee at the Omni Parker House on Friday morning.

Bullock entered the race in April — a relatively late start that could have affected his chances of meeting the criteria to participate in the debates. Candidates needed to garner at least 1 percent support in three different polls or to receive 65,000 individual contributors across 20 or more states.

Representative Seth Moulton of Salem also didn’t qualify for the debate stage, but he is taking a different approach from Bullock. According to an aide, he will attend a Washington Post event Wednesday in Washington and then head to Miami for more media interviews.

Former senator Mike Gravel, of Alaska, is recovering from surgery and declined an invitation to be in the debate audience, according to a campaign spokeswoman. Instead, she said, Gravel will provide running commentary of the debate, most likely on Twitter.

Rounding out those not in the debates is Wayne Messam, the mayor of Miramar, Fla. The Messam campaign did not respond to an inquiry about his whereabouts during the debate (Miramar is just over 20 miles from Miami).

Bullock, in the interview, directed a lot of criticism toward the DNC for its debate criteria, especially the required number of financial contributors for participation. He argued meeting actual voters and campaigning should be more important, and he noted he’s the only person in the field who was elected in a state that Trump won in 2016.

“The way the DNC rules are is to go out and get these one dollar donors, and people are spending more than one dollar to try to get the one dollar donors, so it may actually create a false set of incentives that you are investing more money into getting donors than you are actually talking to people,” he said. “We should be, instead of putting the premium into whether you can have a one dollar donors, (focusing on) how many voters have you or your field staff actually reached out to.”

Bullock is certainly banking that early state activists will watch him on their local channels and not watch the debates on national television.

Then again, at this point, what other choice does he have?

