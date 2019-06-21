Person sent to hospital after Roxbury stabbing
A person was stabbed in Roxbury Friday night, police said.
Police responded to the area of 20 Homestead St., located just north of Franklin Park, shortly after 9 p.m., Boston Police Officer James Kenneally, a department spokesman. There, they found an individual suffering from stab wounds believed to be non-life threatening, said Kenneally.
The person was taken to a local hospital Friday night.
