Person sent to hospital after Roxbury stabbing

By Danny McDonald Globe Staff,June 21, 2019, 14 minutes ago

A person was stabbed in Roxbury Friday night, police said.

Police responded to the area of 20 Homestead St., located just north of Franklin Park, shortly after 9 p.m., Boston Police Officer James Kenneally, a department spokesman. There, they found an individual suffering from stab wounds believed to be non-life threatening, said Kenneally.

The person was taken to a local hospital Friday night.

