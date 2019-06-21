Prosecutors will not seek criminal charges in death of boy mauled by dogs in Dighton

“There is no basis for criminal charges to issue in this case,” Quinn’s office said in a three-page report documenting the investigators’ findings. “This was sadly a terrible tragedy.”

The announcement from Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office capped a wrenching case that left residents shaken and resulted in the euthanization of the dogs.

Prosecutors will not seek criminal charges in the tragic death of 14-year-old Ryan Hazel, who was fatally mauled in May by five dogs he regularly cared for in Dighton, authorities said Friday.

It unfolded on the evening of May 9, when Hazel arrived at a home on Maple Swamp Road to tend to the dogs while the homeowner was away, a task Hazel had performed for about a year, the report said.

Hazel was driven to the home by his grandmother, who stayed in the car while Hazel made his way to the rear of the property, prosecutors said.

A neighbor later discovered Hazel “suffering from traumatic injuries to several areas of his body” and called 911, the report said. Despite lifesaving measures including CPR by the neighbor and first responders, the boy was ultimately pronounced dead.

A follow-up investigation determined that five dogs participated in Hazel’s death, including four Belgian Malinois and one Dutch Shepard.

Scott Dunmore, the dogs’ owner, cooperated with authorities during the probe, prosecutors said, and while he didn’t follow appropriate licensing requirements for the dogs, he had obtained the proper vaccinations.

“All evidence shows that Ryan had experience caring for dogs and these five dogs in particular,” the report said, adding that the medical examiner determined the cause of death to be “multiple canine bite wounds” and the manner of death to be accidental.

The remaining dogs on the property were locked inside at the time of the attack.

Dunmore waived his right to a euthanization hearing for the five offending dogs, whom a veterinarian humanely put down on May 23, the report said.

“Numerous other dogs” were on the property at the time of the attack but had no role in it, prosecutors said. Some of those dogs were boarding at the home and have been returned to their owners, others were placed in foster care, and others were returned to the homeowner “per the municipality,” the report said.

