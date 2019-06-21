Red tide halts shellfish harvesting off parts of Mass. coast

As of Friday, the state’s Division of Marine Fisheries has banned shellfish harvesting in areas off Ipswich, Newbury, Newburyport, Rockport, Rowley, Salisbury, Essex, Boston, Hull, Cohasset, Scituate, Marshfield, Duxbury, and Plymouth.

The toxin, Paralytic Shellfish Poison, is commonly referred to as “red tide” and can be fatal if ingested from soft-shell clams, blue mussels, ocean quahogs, carnivorous snails, and other bivalve shellfish.

Red tide does not pose a threat to swimmers and beachgoers, officials said.

In Gloucester, where the ban was put into effect Thursday afternoon, it is expected to last at least seven days, Pete Seminara, the city’s shellfish constable, said in a phone interview Friday morning.

“It could be longer. There’s a lot of uncertainty,” he said. “We’re considering it an indefinite order until further notice.”

The ban comes just before what is expected to be a banner beach weekend at the start of the summer, which normally sends hordes of beach-lovers to the coast.

“If you’re going to come to the North Shore, it’s unsafe to harvest any shellfish ... basically everything but scallops,” Seminara said.

Commercial shellfishers are facing a double-edged sword, he said.

“Right now, they’re out of work,” he said. “But on the other hand, the market price will probably start rising.”

Seminara said that he will be out on patrol this coming weekend and that those caught harvesting shellfish could face fines from $300 to $2,000 and jail time for serious offenses.

“If shellfish that get harvested get into the market, there could be an immense health risk,” Seminara said. “We can’t let it get out.”

“It would have a huge impact on the industry long-term,’” he said.

On the South Shore, the shellfishing ban went into effect Wednesday afternoon.

In Plymouth, areas along the coast are closed to shellfishing, but not inside the bay, where the lion’s share of the town’s shellfish is harvested.

“The important thing is that it is not impacting the commercial or residential fishing inside Plymouth Bay,” said Don Gorley, the assistant harbormaster in Plymouth.

“At the moment it’s a non-event,” he said.

In the 14 years he has worked in the harbormaster’s office, the bay has only been closed a handful of times, Gorley said.

“It’s a relatively unusual event, but it happens from time to time,” Gorley said.

Gorley said that the harbormaster’s office is advising shellfishers in Plymouth about the ban, but “at this point if people want to go shellfishing in Plymouth Bay we will not stop them.”

Maddie Kilgannon can be reached at maddie.kilgannon@globe.com.