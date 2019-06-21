Right whale found dead had been studied by researchers for decades

The North Atlantic right whale is among the most endangered animals on the planet, and Punctuation’s passing marks the second death for the species this month .

The whale, known as #1281 or “Punctuation” because scarring on her head looked like dashes and commas, was first photographed in the Great South Channel in 1981, and was sighted more than 250 times throughout the eastern seaboard of Canada and the US, the statement said.

The North Atlantic right whale that was found floating dead in the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Thursday was studied by researchers for decades, according to a statement from the New England Aquarium.

“All right whale deaths hit hard, but this one is particularly devastating to the population — she was a reproductive female — and to researchers who have studied her for nearly 40 years,” the aquarium said in a statement.

According to that institution, researchers hope Punctuation’s body can be brought ashore so that an animal autopsy can be performed and a cause of death determined. Understanding what leads to the deaths of right whales is “essential to evaluating and improving management and conservation efforts aimed at saving this species,” according to the aquarium.

Punctuation had scars from five separate entanglements and two small vessel strikes, authorities said. She had eight calves, her first in 1986 and her last in 2016. One of her calves was struck and killed by a ship in 2016.

Another offspring of hers, as well as a grand-calf, suffered severe entanglements that lead to one death in 2000 and the disappearance of the other in 2001. Another grand-calf was seen in 2011 with deep propeller cuts to his back and is presumed dead, according to authorities.

“For a population in decline and struggling with reproduction over the last few years, the loss of her reproductive success is a tremendous loss to the species,” the aquarium said.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.