South End fire sends one firefighter to hospital with non life threatening injuries
One firefighter was taken to the hospital following a two alarm fire in the South End early Friday morning.
According to a tweet from the Boston Fire Department, the fire occurred at approximately 1:10 a.m..
“The fire was on the 5th floor with a heavy smoke condition in the building,” the department tweeted.
The fire was put out just after 3 a.m. and caused approximately $100,000 in damages.
The fire is knocked down companies are overhauling , using multiple smoke ejectors to help clear the smoke from the building. pic.twitter.com/pITBMeC1DP— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 21, 2019
Companies are making up. There was one Firefighter taken by @BOSTON_EMS to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. The damages are estimated at 100,000. The BFD-FIU is on scene to investigate the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/ewjqZ9JkTu— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 21, 2019
Abbi Matheson can be reached at abbi.matheson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AbbiMatheson