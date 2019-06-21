scorecardresearch

South End fire sends one firefighter to hospital with non life threatening injuries

By Abbi Matheson Globe Staff,June 21, 2019, 3:48 a.m.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital following a two alarm fire in the South End early Friday morning.

According to a tweet from the Boston Fire Department, the fire occurred at approximately 1:10 a.m..

“The fire was on the 5th floor with a heavy smoke condition in the building,” the department tweeted.

The fire was put out just after 3 a.m. and caused approximately $100,000 in damages.

Abbi Matheson can be reached at abbi.matheson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AbbiMatheson