Tow truck fire shuts down road in Upton
A truck fire lit up a dark sky early Friday morning in Upton after rear wheels caused sparks, setting the truck ablaze, officials said.
A portion of Milford Street near Gable Street was closed for almost an hour while firefighters battled the blaze that broke out just after midnight in the empty flatbed of a tow truck after the back wheels caught fire, said Upton Assistant Fire Chief Michael Marchand.
No one was injured, but the truck was not able to drive off the scene, Marchand said.
It is unclear which company the truck belonged to, but there are five tow companies less than a half-mile from where the incident occurred.
Milford Street was temporarily closed overnight after a flatbed tow truck caught fire. Thankfully, there were no injuries that resulted from the incident. Thanks to @milfordpolice for their assistance diverting traffic while @UptonFireEMS worked to extinguish the fire. pic.twitter.com/g4xkqkgaEP— Upton Police Dept (@UptonPolice) June 21, 2019
