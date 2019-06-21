Tow truck fire shuts down road in Upton

A truck fire lit up a dark sky early Friday morning in Upton after rear wheels caused sparks, setting the truck ablaze, officials said.

A portion of Milford Street near Gable Street was closed for almost an hour while firefighters battled the blaze that broke out just after midnight in the empty flatbed of a tow truck after the back wheels caught fire, said Upton Assistant Fire Chief Michael Marchand.

No one was injured, but the truck was not able to drive off the scene, Marchand said.