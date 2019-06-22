Bird sightings across the region

Two rarely seen species of flycatcher showed up last week in exactly the same place on the South Shore. A tropical kingbird, normally restricted to southeast Arizona, and a scissor-tailed flycatcher, normally found on the dry southern plains, were both seen at Daniel Webster Wildlife Sanctuary in Marshfield last week. The scissor-tailed flycatcher only stayed for a day, but the tropical kingbird continued through at least Thursday. Other rarities included a passing flock of six black-bellied whistling ducks at Red Brook Wildlife Management Area in Wareham, a black-necked stilt at Great Point Light on Nantucket, individual royal terns at Barney’s Joy Beach in Dartmouth and at Crane Beach in Ipswich, and a hooded warbler at Myles Standish State Forest in Plymouth.

Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:

► Plum Island: At Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, there were two Wilson’s phalaropes, three swamp sparrows, four American redstarts, and a blackpoll warbler.

► Concord: At Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, a hooded merganser, a little blue heron, and a sora were spotted.

