David Ortiz moved out of intensive care, wife says

Ortiz has undergone multiple surgeries after he was shot in the back on June 9 at a nightclub in his native Dominican Republic.

“David was moved out of the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital. He remains in good condition and continues to recover under the care of Drs. David King and Larry Ronan,” Tiffany Ortiz said in a statement released on her behalf by the Red Sox.

David Ortiz has been moved out of intensive care, his wife announced late Saturday afternoon.

He suffered damage to his organs, including his small intestine, large intestine and liver, the Globe has reported.

Ortiz was flown to Boston on June 10 where he has been recovering in the intensive care unit at Mass. General Hospital.

Authorities in the Dominican Republic said Wednesday that Ortiz was not the intended target of the shooting. Several people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Maddie Kilgannon can be reached at maddie.kilgannon@globe.com