Former Groveland official found slain in his home
Police are investigating the murder of an 82-year-old man in Groveland, the first homicide in the Merrimack Valley town since 1992, officials said Saturday.
Patsy Schena, the town’s former longtime building inspector, was found “suffering from multiple wounds” inside his home Friday night, according to a joint press release issued by the Groveland Police Department and the Essex district attorney’s office.
A person with knowledge of the investigation said Schena was stabbed to death.
Officers found Schena’s body just before midnight while responding to a report of an unresponsive male at 20 Governors Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett called Schena’s death a “shocking and brutal crime,” and extended his sympathy to the family.
Police Chief Jeff Gillen said Schena was a well-known and respected member of the community.
“We are deeply saddened and shocked by this loss and our thoughts are with his family,” Gillen said.
The investigation is ongoing, officials said.
