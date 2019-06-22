Former Groveland official found slain in his home

Police are investigating the murder of an 82-year-old man in Groveland, the first homicide in the Merrimack Valley town since 1992, officials said Saturday.

Patsy Schena, the town’s former longtime building inspector, was found “suffering from multiple wounds” inside his home Friday night, according to a joint press release issued by the Groveland Police Department and the Essex district attorney’s office.

A person with knowledge of the investigation said Schena was stabbed to death.