Homeless man’s body found in Charles River
The body recovered from the Charles River Friday evening is that of a 61-year-old homeless man, according to State Police.
“There were no obvious signs of trauma to the body,” State Police said in a statement issued Saturday.
His name was not released. “Evidence was located connecting him to a homeless shelter in Boston,” the statement said.
A man walking on the Longfellow Bridge reported seeing a body in the water at about 5:50 p.m., the statement said.
State Police Marine One pulled the man’s body from the water at about 5:57 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause and manner of death are under investigation.
