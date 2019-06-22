4 injured in crash on Route 1 in Foxborough

Four people were injured when an SUV and a pickup truck collided Friday around 8 p.m. on Route 1 in Foxborough, authorities said.

An 80-year-old man was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, , State Police said in a statement. His passenger, a 64-year-old woman, was transported to Boston Medical Center.

The man was driving on Pine Street, attempting to turn left across three southbound lanes of the highway to go north onto Route 1, when the Toyota RAV 4 he was driving was struck, the statement said.