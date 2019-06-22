4 injured in crash on Route 1 in Foxborough
Four people were injured when an SUV and a pickup truck collided Friday around 8 p.m. on Route 1 in Foxborough, authorities said.
An 80-year-old man was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, , State Police said in a statement. His passenger, a 64-year-old woman, was transported to Boston Medical Center.
The man was driving on Pine Street, attempting to turn left across three southbound lanes of the highway to go north onto Route 1, when the Toyota RAV 4 he was driving was struck, the statement said.
A 64-year-old man driving south on Route 1 in a Ford F-150 pickup truck hit the front left bumper of the Toyota, causing it to spin onto the northbound side of the highway, the statement said.
The man in the Ford and his passenger, a 60-year-old woman, were transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the statement said.
The crash took place near Gillette Stadium, where Luke Bryan was scheduled to perform at 5 p.m., according to the stadium’s website.
No further information was available. State Police are investigating.
