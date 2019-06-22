At graduation event, Markey announces funding for new Mass. Maritime training ship

Senator Edward J. Markey had a big surprise in store for students graduating from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy on Saturday. How big? As big as a cargo ship.

Markey said in his commencement address that he had secured $300 million to replace the school’s 52-year-old training vessel, the Kennedy. Markey also outlined language in a federal agency’s funding authorization that would create a $15 million grant program meant to assist research harbors and universities in improving port infrastructure.

“Our future mariners want to be trained for the maritime industry of the 21st century, not centuries past,” he said, according to a video of his address posted on the school’s website. “and I’m proud to be your partner as we work to maintain our maritime academy’s might for decades to come.”