NTSB headed to New Hampshire to investigate crash that killed seven

The crash occurred on Route 2 in Randolph, according to a statement from New Hampshire State Police. Police said a 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck was traveling west on the route at the time of the crash, while the motorcycles were headed east.

The investigators plan to conduct a safety investigation, which will examine factors such as road conditions, the vehicles involved in the crash, and the drivers, said Peter Knudson, a NTSB spokesman. The federal team also plans to help local officials who are trying to determine what happened, he said.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced Saturday that it was sending a team of investigators to New Hampshire to investigate a crash in the White Mountains that killed seven people when a pickup truck collided with a group of motorcycles.

In addition to the fatalities, three people were injured in the collision, authorities said. Two were taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital and one was taken by rescue helicopter to Maine Medical Center. The names of the victims have not been made public.

The motorcyclists were believed to have been part of a large group of Marine veterans who were visiting the area.

New Hampshire State Police and Coos County attorney were on the scene Friday night. An investigation is ongoing.

A photo posted by WMUR-TV showed motorcycles and wreckage scattered across the highway and a truck on the shoulder in flames.

Jerry Hamanne, who is a co-owner of The Inn at Bowman, said the crash occurred about a thousand feet from his bed-and-breakfast. He said he was alerted to the crash when someone from a nearby motel, Mount Jefferson View, called his inn at about 6:30 p.m. and asked if they had anyone who was a doctor staying there who could help the wounded. There was, and a doctor did what they could before first responders arrived, he said.

Hamanne, 62, did not see the crash, but described a gruesome scene in its immediate aftermath. People were crying and yelling for help. Some of those who had riding motorcycles were bleeding. Smoke billowed from the truck that was involved in the crash. Hamanne said he did not know how many motorcycles were struck.

“They were so smashed up, I don’t know how many there were,” he said during a phone interview late Friday night.

Motorists stopped and tended to the wounded, he said. They placed blankets over three people who were believed to be dead at the scene, according to Hamanne.

Dozens of police were on the scene Friday night and Route 2 was shut down for several hours. As of 10:30 p.m., Hamanne said the road was still closed. Hamanne said it was his understanding that the motorcycle group had just pulled out of the motel, on their way to dinner, when tragedy struck.

“Just a devastating evening,” he said.

At Mount Jefferson View, co-owners Dewald and Christo Steinmann said those on motorcycles were part of a group of 80 who were staying at the motel and the group consisted of Marine veterans. The Steinmanns said the crash was an awful tragedy and said their thoughts and prayers go out to the families of those who were killed and injured in the crash.

Randolph police could not be reached for comment Friday. Gorham police deferred comment to the State Police.

Randolph is about a two-hour drive north of Concord, the state capital.

