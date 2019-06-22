Threat of raids are ‘incredibly traumatizing’ for immigrants

That delay, however, does not ease anxiety triggered by threat of the raids, said Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights in Boston.

Advocates stepped up “know-your-rights” campaigns with New England immigrant communities, while attorneys with training in immigration law organized to help after Friday news reports that federal raids targeting families would be conducted Sunday across the country.

“This type of threat looming over immigrant families and communities is incredibly traumatizing for people, and postponing this does not change the harm and tremendous fear that people are experiencing,” he said.

On Friday, the Washington Post reported “family op” raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement were slated to target up to 2,000 families in as many as 10 US cities on Sunday.

But on Saturday afternoon, President Trump tweeted that those raids, which would be conducted in cities including Chicago, Miami, and Los Angeles, would be delayed.

Trump said the raids would be conducted if Democrats and Republicans do not reach a “solution” for the border with Mexico, where he has cracked down on immigration.

“At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border,” Trump wrote. “If not, Deportations start!”

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the delay “welcome.”

“Time is needed for comprehensive immigration reform,” Pelosi wrote on Twitter Saturday. “Families belong together.”

There was no indication that raids would be conducted in New England.

If a raid were conducted in Massachusetts, State Police would “have no role in that operation,” said David Procopio, an agency spokesman.

“Our mission does not include arresting people solely on the basis of immigration status,” Procopio said.

Boston’s Office of Immigrant Advancement said in an e-mail Friday that officials had not been made aware of any immigration raids planned for the city, but included contact information for immigrant advocacy and legal aid groups across the state.

The threat of potential raids heightened unease in local immigrant communities.

In Chelsea Square Saturday afternoon, during Fiesta Verano, a celebration of Latin American music, an effort to educate immigrants about the upcoming US Census by the local advocacy group Chelsea Collaborative was undermined by threat of the raids, keeping many people away, organizers said.

But some still came, including a 52-year-old woman who asked to be identified only as Jesus. She came to the US from El Salvador 19 years ago, fleeing the brutal violence that claimed the life of her brother.

Jesus now lives in Chelsea with her 30-year-old son, who came to the US when he was 15, she said. She worked as a nurse for 13 years in El Salvador and now cleans houses.

Jesus lives under the constant threat of being taken by immigration authorities and being sent back, she said.

“I [have] a lot of fear about being detained and deported and being sent back to a country that has a lot of crime, and would be difficult for me to live [in],” she said in Spanish, speaking through a translator.

She has no family in El Salvador now, she said: Her sister and her niece left and are now refugees in Costa Rica, after the younger woman was raped for refusing to join a gang, Jesus said, tears welling up in her eyes.

She fears what could happen if she and her son were forced back there.

”He is my treasure,” Jesus said, “and I am not going to allow him to lose his life in El Salvador.”

Eva Millona, executive director of the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition, said the organization had more than 100 attorneys prepared to respond if raids were conducted here.

“This is very much the president’s style: creating fear, creating chaos by targeting immigrants, by targeting families,” Millona said. “It’s completely despicable.”

Over the past two years, many of those attorneys participated in weeklong seminars in immigration law provided by MIRA in case their help was needed, Millona said. The organization also held a webinar on Friday to help prepare for the raids.

Millona also leads the state’s 2020 Complete Count Committee, which provides education to the public for the upcoming US Census.

The Trump administration has pushed to add a citizenship question to the census; critics have said the effort is meant to discourage undocumented immigrants to participate.

Millona said her work includes working with undocumented immigrants in Massachusetts to encourage them to participate in the count.

“We are reaching out to the community, educating them, asking them to trust us — regardless of efforts to make these communities invisible,” Millona said.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, who pledged in 2017 that undocumented immigrants could shelter in his office as a last resort after Trump threatened to pull funding to sanctuary cities, blasted Trump in a statement posted to Twitter Saturday.

Walsh said “placing fear” in the hearts and homes of immigrant families is not an immigration plan, and does not represent American values.

“Unfortunately, fear has been a regular occurrence in the lives of our immigrant families since the start of this presidency,” Walsh said. “We need to put human dignity first and end practices that aim solely to separate the families that are an integral part of our community.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.