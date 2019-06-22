Woman shot at North Attleborough shopping plaza
A woman was shot outside a shopping plaza in North Attleborough Saturday evening, a State Police spokesman said.
The woman, who has not yet been identified, was shot at approximately 6:35 p.m. at the Fashion Crossing Plaza on South Washington Street David Procopio, a State Police spokesman said in an e-mail.
The woman was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, Procopio said.
Police believe that her injuries are life threatening, Procopio said.
No arrests have been made in relation to the shooting and police are investigating the incident, he said.
Maddie Kilgannon can be reached at ,addie.kilgannon@globe.com.