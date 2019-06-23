scorecardresearch

Aquarium T station closed amid reported police activity

By Shafaq Patel and Amanda Kaufman Globe Correspondents,June 23, 2019, 6 minutes ago

Officials closed the Aquarium T station in downtown Boston Sunday night because of police activity in and around the station, according to a tweet from the MBTA.

Blue Line trains were holding at stations as of 9:50 p.m., the MBTA tweeted.

Transit Police did not immediately have any additional information.

This story will be updated.