Aquarium T station closed amid reported police activity
Officials closed the Aquarium T station in downtown Boston Sunday night because of police activity in and around the station, according to a tweet from the MBTA.
Blue Line trains were holding at stations as of 9:50 p.m., the MBTA tweeted.
Aquarium closed because of police activity in and around the station. Blue Line trains holding at stations. Updates added to this thread.— MBTA (@MBTA) June 24, 2019
Transit Police did not immediately have any additional information.
This story will be updated.