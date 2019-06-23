Belchertown man dies in motorcycle crash
A 34-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Belchertown on Saturday evening, according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office.
The driver of the motorcycle, a Belchertown resident, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Mill Valley Road after officers responded around 7:45 p.m., Belchertown police said in a statement. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
Officials believe the man lost control of the motorcycle while passing several cars at high speed around a bend on the southbound side of the road, a statement from the district attorney’s office said. The motorcycle crossed over the yellow line and collided with an oncoming vehicle, the statement said.
Advertisement
A medical examiner will determine the cause of the man’s death. The incident remains under investigation by local and state officials.
No further information was immediately available.
Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.