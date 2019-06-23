Belchertown man dies in motorcycle crash

A 34-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Belchertown on Saturday evening, according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office.

The driver of the motorcycle, a Belchertown resident, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Mill Valley Road after officers responded around 7:45 p.m., Belchertown police said in a statement. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Officials believe the man lost control of the motorcycle while passing several cars at high speed around a bend on the southbound side of the road, a statement from the district attorney’s office said. The motorcycle crossed over the yellow line and collided with an oncoming vehicle, the statement said.