Coast Guard looking for missing kayaker off Nantucket
A Coast Guard search team was looking Sunday night for a 36-year-old man last seen kayaking off the eastern shore of Nantucket, officials said.
The call for the missing kayaker came in at 4:30 p.m., said Zachary Hupp, a Coast Guard spokesman. Two 87-foot patrol boats were launched in the search, Hupp said, as well as at least one helicopter and an airplane.
The missing man is thought to be wearing a floatation device, Hupp said.
#HappeningNow: @USCG crews are searching for 36 y/o man last seen kayaking off eastern shore of #Nantucket. A 47’ Motor Life Boat from @BrantPointCG found his kayak 1.5 NM off shore.— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 23, 2019
#Nantucket: An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod is also on scene. An HC-144 Ocean Sentry from Cape Cod and an 87’ Patrol Boat, Cutter Steelhead, are preparing to launch. A second 87’ is standing by.— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 23, 2019
Officials were still searching for the missing man as of 8 p.m.
No further information was immediately available.