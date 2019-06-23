Coast Guard looking for missing kayaker off Nantucket

A Coast Guard search team was looking Sunday night for a 36-year-old man last seen kayaking off the eastern shore of Nantucket, officials said.

The call for the missing kayaker came in at 4:30 p.m., said Zachary Hupp, a Coast Guard spokesman. Two 87-foot patrol boats were launched in the search, Hupp said, as well as at least one helicopter and an airplane.

The missing man is thought to be wearing a floatation device, Hupp said.